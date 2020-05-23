Chicken Ranch Casino To Reopen Next Month

Chicken Ranch Casino View Photo

Jamestown, CA – Chicken Ranch Casino will reopen next month, and officials note that the opening will include health and safety changes for staff and customers.

After being closed for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tribal Leaders of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me-Wuk Indians relay to Clarke Broadcasting that the doors will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 1st. This follows the announcement from Black Oak Casino Resort yesterday that it would open that same day, as first reported here on Thursday.

In a written statement, Casino officials share that an implementation of a new Sanitization and Health Program and new protocols will be put in place. It will include an “evolving machine configuration and limited capacity for proper social distancing.”

“We are excited to once again open our doors and welcome back our Team Members and loyal guests,” said Tribal Chairman Lloyd Mathiesen. “Our casino’s leadership has been working tirelessly during the closure to prepare for the eventual reopening, bringing aggressive on-site safety measures that are on par with and possibly even beyond anywhere in the county.”

Since the casino closed its doors at noon on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 crisis, casino officials note that staff continued to be paid and receive benefits. They add that further details regarding the new changes will be posted on their website and on social media.