Unofficial Start Of Summer Begins With An Excessive Heat Watch

Memorial Day Weekend is often referred to as the unofficial start of Summer.

On cue, hot weather is expected across Northern California, starting on Monday (Memorial Day) and continuing through Thursday.

There will be a high heat risk for the Central Valley and the foothills with daytime highs ranging from 94 to 106 degrees. The warm overnight lows will range from sixty-five to seventy-five degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Mother Lode from Monday through Thursday evening.

Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.

Additionally, local rivers and streams are running fast and cold, due to snowmelt. Rapid onset of hypothermia can make entering these rivers very dangerous to enter for those seeking relief from hot temperatures. Cold water safety should be practiced when near the water.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.