Roadwork On Highway 4, 108 And 120

Slope work on HWY 108 up by Beardsley View Photo

Caltrans has a shorter work week scheduled in observance of Memorial Day, when work resumes it will delay travel in a few areas in the Mother Lode.

On the Highway in Sonora at Woods Creek expect intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. The night work is scheduled Wednesday through Friday from 8 PM to 6 AM.

On Highway 108 from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road, there will be one-way traffic control for slope repair and clearing. The work is scheduled between 7 AM to 7 PM Wednesday through Saturday. Beyond that at the Stanislaus River Bridge, there will be more intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. That work is scheduled Wednesday and Thursday from 6 AM to 3 PM.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Lashkoff Place and Moran Road will limit traffic to one-way and delay traffic ten minutes. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM Wednesday through Friday.

On Highway 120 paving work from Ferretti Road to the West Yosemite Park Boundary limit traffic to one-way on Wednesday through Friday. At Ferretti and Highway 120 there will also be drainage work Wednesday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 120 from the South Fork Tuolumne Bridge to Hardin Flat Road one-way traffic control for drainage work will delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is Wednesday and Thrusday from 6 AM to 6 PM. Lastly from Evergreen Road to Yosemite Lakes Drive on Highways 120 drainage work will limit traffic to one-way on Friday from 6 AM to 3 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.