Sonora, CA — The presidents of the Tuolumne County Business Council and the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors have co-authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

The title is “The Path To A Healthy Tuolumne County.” TCBC President Jeff Redoutey and TCAR President Erik Segerstrom write about the county’s budget shortfall and propose a path forward.

They collectively write, “Tuolumne County voters sent a strong message by not approving the additional TOT or sales tax revenues. It is time for all Tuolumne County to work together to seek out and develop new revenue streams. Historically the most beneficial revenue streams for our County have been through economic development to create additional revenue and jobs.”

They add, “It is time for all of us to support ways to grow our county out of a severe budget deficit and work with our county planning department and supervisors to streamline and simplify the cumbersome entitlement process for needed investments in our county.”

