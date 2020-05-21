COVID-19 Recovery Includes Catching Kids Up On Their Shots

Young girl receives vaccination Immunization Action Coalition photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Worried about “troubling decreases” in the numbers of kids getting their vaccinations, local public health officials are raising a red flag.

As reported here, schools are anticipated to open in the fall, according to State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, who today stated that most campuses will likely be a hybrid of in-person and distance learning with local districts each putting together their own individual plans.

Referring to recent state data now being shared about the lower than normal numbers of children receiving their recommended shots due to the COVID-19-related interruption in preventative care services, Tuolumne County Public Health officials are reminding folks that most health care providers have now resumed these services.

Parents and guardians are particularly encouraged to call their child’s pediatrician to schedule an appointment to ensure he or she receives the required vaccinations in order to be protected and in time to start the next school year. For more details on what is needed, click here.

According to state public health figures, this past April the number of shots given to children 0 through 18 years old in California decreased by more than 40 percent compared to April 2019.

Babies, Kids Even More Vulnerable Now

“During and after the pandemic, unvaccinated infants and children will be more vulnerable to dangerous diseases like measles and whooping cough…it’s so important that parents make sure their children are up-to-date on their immunizations,” states Dr. Sonia Angell, Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Health Officer.

She recommends that parents with concerns about visiting the offices of their child’s doctor to call ahead and discuss them. Most providers have additional safety measures in place to protect patients when visiting the clinic, such as separating sick and well children. Some clinics offer curbside clinics, where you can get care in or near your car.

If your child’s healthcare provider is currently limiting well visits or vaccinations, ask about plans to catch your child up on vaccinations.

Locally, those without insurance can access Public Health’s walk-in immunization clinic on Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more details, call 209 533-7401.

Public Health officials add that immunizations are also recommended for pregnant women to protect the mother and newborn infant, so check with your prenatal care provider about the timing of prenatal immunizations.