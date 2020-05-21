California Superintendent Says Schools On Pace To Open In Fall

Sacramento, CA — Schools across California are anticipated to open in the fall, but the state’s superintendent of public instruction anticipates it will look much different than past years.

During a media briefing, Superintendent Tony Thurmond stated that most campuses will likely be a hybrid of in-person and distance learning. At this time there will not be a mandate in that regard, as different districts have different situations, and each will put together its own individual plans.

He also noted that draft safety guidelines are being developed for schools, and they include things like mandated facial coverings, sanitizing classrooms daily and new efforts for keeping students a safe distance from one another.

Thurmond notes that another challenge will be trying to reduce class sizes, for social distancing, with less budget revenue next school year.

He plans to discuss the guidelines further with over 1,000 state educators today at a virtual online meeting. California’s public education system has around 6-million students.