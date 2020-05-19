Mostly cloudy
52.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man Arrested Again For Arson In Sonora

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Dumpster Fire In Sonora

Dumpster Fire In Sonora

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA — For a second time in recent weeks, a man was arrested on arson charges, and the latest incident was a dumpster fire.

The Sonora Police Department, and fire officials, responded to the incident at 3:45pm yesterday in the Crossroads Shopping Center. Witnesses relayed a description of the man who allegedly ignited the fire, who was later determined to be 39-year-old Tyler Schuster, and he was spotted fleeing the area by arriving officers.

He was arrested and booked into Tuolumne County Jail on $100,000 bail. The Sonora Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the blaze and prevented it from damaging any nearby buildings.

We reported earlier this month that Schuster was also arrested in connection to an arson incident at Wrights Tire on South Washington Street.

  • Tyler Schuster

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 