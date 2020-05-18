Man Charged With Felony Assault Following Incident At ‘Camp Hope’

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photos

Sonora, CA – Deputies arrested a local transient after an alleged attack using an ax handle.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Nicco Sandelin reports that on Sunday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the reported assault at the “Camp Hope” transient encampment off Stockton Road, where they located a male victim who had visible injuries and was in need of medical attention.

Through investigation the deputies learned another camper, 47-year-old Matthew Johnson of Sonora, had randomly attacked the victim with the wooden ax handle, allegedly hitting him in the face, head, and arm.

Johnson, who was on the scene when deputies arrived, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Tuolumne County Jail with a $40,000 bond.