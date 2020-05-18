Tuolumne County Public Defender’s Building Damaged In Crash

Crash outside Public Defender's Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is visible damage outside the Tuolumne County Public Defender’s Office on North Washington Street in downtown Sonora.

The Sonora Police Department reports that a driver of silver Subaru fell asleep at the wheel and drove up onto the sidewalk and into a pillar, knocking it over, at 4:07pm, on Sunday. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported, and the unidentified driver was cooperative, and inside the car when officials arrived on scene.

Public Defender Scott Gross says, “For public safety reasons we are asking everyone to avoid the public defender’s office, please go to your court dates, we’re going to make repairs today to make the area safe.”

No additional information is immediately available.