Seeking Information On SUV Used In Burglary

Vehicle used in alleged burglary View Photos

Tuolumne, CA – Check out the pictures in the image box, if you recognize this vehicle Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Detectives would like a call to help them track down the owner.

Although this Chevrolet Tahoe was caught on a security camera at the scene of a recent cabin burglary on a forest road in Tuolumne, take a closer look at the pictures. It shows why investigators have not been able to find the owner. See it? The license plate on the front of the vehicle has been blacked out by the thief to conceal the numbers.

With no plate number to go by, investigators have no way of digging up new leads by possibly finding the owner for questioning or discovering whether it is stolen. So, they are turning to the public for help. Sheriff’s officials praise the public for being “such tremendous help” in solving past cases. Anyone with information regarding the SUV or its owner is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (209)533-5815. The tip can remain anonymous.