Some Sonora City Facilities Reopen Doors To Public

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA – The City of Sonora is reopening some of its buildings that were closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Beginning Monday, May 18th the public can once again access City Hall and the Sonora Fire Station, which will resume normal office hours. In a written release the city requested that the public observe all physical distancing guidance and asked that appointment be made whenever possible.

City Hall and other public facilities were shut down on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported here. Remaining closed to non-emergency services is the Police Department lobby. Also, in keeping with the Governor’s and Public Health Officer’s Order to limit public gatherings the Sonora Opera Hall will also remain closed. City Council meetings will continue to be conducted online through video conferencing.

Those seeking further information regarding city operating hours or to schedule an appointment can call:

Administrative Office (209) 532-4541

Community and Economic Development (209) 532-3508

Fire Department (209) 532-7432

Police Department (209) 532-8143