Sonora Closing City Hall And Public Facilities Until Further Notice

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — Out of concerns related to COVID-19, Sonora City Hall and the city government’s other public facilities are closing effective today.

The information below is from City of Sonora Administrator Mary Rose Rutikanga:

In response to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Proclamation of Local Emergency issued by the City of Sonora, on March 13, 2020, the City will close its public facilities, including City Hall, beginning March 17, 2020 until further notice pending updates and direction from the Mayor and City Administrator.

This is a protective measure to limit public gatherings and to prevent the spread COVID-19. For the Administrative Office and the Community Development Department, the public may still access public facilities by scheduled appointment only.

Building Inspections will remain scheduled as normal, on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. The public may schedule an appointment to apply for or pay business license and TOT fees or call (209) 532-4541 to pay over the phone. The Fire Department Administrative Office will be closed to non-emergency business. The Fire Department staff will continue to serve the public by phone, email or by appointment.

The Police Department lobby will be closed to most non-emergency services, including non-criminal live scans. Criminal live scans will be scheduled by appointment only. Persons seeking vehicle releases will also be granted access to do so. The Police Department’s organizational staff will continue to serve the community by phone, email, and by appointment. Please call (209) 532-8141 with any questions or to schedule an appointment.

There will be no interruption in service performed by patrol staff; however, members of the public may elect to make a phone report if personal contact is not needed. The Police Department has automated forms available online for many of our services. Please go to https://www.sonorapd.com/general-information/forms/for further information. For any additional information regarding City closures or to schedule an appointment, please call:

Administrative Office(209) 532-4541

Community and Economic Development(209) 532-3508

Fire Department(209) 532-7432

Police Department(209) 532-8143