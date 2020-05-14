Forcible Rape Suspect Jailed On $150,000 Bail

Juan Vergara TCSO Booking Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA –- A rape suspect was jailed on a $150,000 bail.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Nicco Sandelin, deputies were dispatched yesterday in the late afternoon to a reported sexual assault in the Columbia area and contacted the confidential victim.

The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a cousin, 22-year-old Juan Vergara of San Fernando after which detectives were called, and an investigation was launched.

He was subsequently arrested on felony rape by means of force or fear and assigned a $150,000 bond.

Sandelin adds as the investigation is still active no further information is available at this time.