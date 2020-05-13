Calaveras County Granted State Attestation Variance

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s readiness plan for reopening businesses further into Stage 2 was accepted by the state around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

It joins Tuolumne and Amador in Mother Lode counties that have made the state’s attestation variance list. Those counties were added this morning, as reported here.

In a written statement, Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita outlined, “The goal is to open Calaveras County in a way that minimizes the risk for COVID-19. We have met the readiness criteria from the State and can fully move into Stage 2.”

The release goes on to list requirements businesses will have to meet, which was earlier reported on here. It also gave a breakdown or businesses included in Stage 2 and those that do not fit into this category, which are listed below:

Only the following businesses can re-open in Stage 2 with modifications at this time:

Retail Sector

Logistics Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Destination retail, including shopping malls and swap meets.

Personal services, limited to: car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities, and landscape gardening.

Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)

Dine-in restaurants (other amenities, like bars or gaming areas, are not permitted)

Outdoor museums and open gallery spaces

Not permitted in Stage 2:

Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios

Entertainment venues with limited capacities, such as movie theaters, gaming, gambling, and arcade venues, and pro sports

Indoor museums, kids museums and gallery spaces, zoos and libraries

Community centers, including public pools, playgrounds, and picnic areas

Limited-capacity religious services and cultural ceremonies

Nightclubs

Concert venues

Live audience sports

Festivals

Theme parks

Hotels/lodging for leisure and tourism – non-essential travel

Higher Education

There are now a total of 16 counties that have been granted state variance that are listed below:

Amador County

Butte County

Calaveras County

Colusa County

El Dorado County

Glenn County

Lassen County

Nevada County

Mariposa County

Placer County

Plumas County

San Benito County

Shasta County

Sierra County

Tehama County

Tuolumne County

Yuba-Sutter County