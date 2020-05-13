Calaveras County Granted State Attestation Variance
Calaveras Public Health
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s readiness plan for reopening businesses further into Stage 2 was accepted by the state around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
It joins Tuolumne and Amador in Mother Lode counties that have made the state’s attestation variance list. Those counties were added this morning, as reported here.
In a written statement, Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita outlined, “The goal is to open Calaveras County in a way that minimizes the risk for COVID-19. We have met the readiness criteria from the State and can fully move into Stage 2.”
The release goes on to list requirements businesses will have to meet, which was earlier reported on here. It also gave a breakdown or businesses included in Stage 2 and those that do not fit into this category, which are listed below:
Only the following businesses can re-open in Stage 2 with modifications at this time:
- Retail Sector
- Logistics Sector
- Manufacturing Sector
- Destination retail, including shopping malls and swap meets.
- Personal services, limited to: car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities, and landscape gardening.
- Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)
- Dine-in restaurants (other amenities, like bars or gaming areas, are not permitted)
- Outdoor museums and open gallery spaces
Not permitted in Stage 2:
- Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios
- Entertainment venues with limited capacities, such as movie theaters, gaming, gambling, and arcade venues, and pro sports
- Indoor museums, kids museums and gallery spaces, zoos and libraries
- Community centers, including public pools, playgrounds, and picnic areas
- Limited-capacity religious services and cultural ceremonies
- Nightclubs
- Concert venues
- Live audience sports
- Festivals
- Theme parks
- Hotels/lodging for leisure and tourism – non-essential travel
- Higher Education
There are now a total of 16 counties that have been granted state variance that are listed below:
- Amador County
- Butte County
- Calaveras County
- Colusa County
- El Dorado County
- Glenn County
- Lassen County
- Nevada County
- Mariposa County
- Placer County
- Plumas County
- San Benito County
- Shasta County
- Sierra County
- Tehama County
- Tuolumne County
- Yuba-Sutter County