Two Mother Lode Counties Make State Variance List
Tuolumne County Public Health
Sonora, CA – Two Mother Lode Counties have made the state’s attestation vicariance list.
Tuolumne and Amador counties have both received variance attestation from the state. There were included with five counties that were added this morning. In fact, when Clarke Broadcasting contacted Michelle Jachetta with Tuolumne County Public Health regarding the county being added to the list, she told us she had just received the word from the state.
As reported here last night, six Northern California counties had made the list with Butte County being the first, as reported here. Below is the latest list as of noon on Wednesday:
Amador County
Butte County
El Dorado County
Lassen County
Nevada County
Placer County
Plumas County
Shasta County
Sierra County
Tuolumne County
Yuba-Sutter County
The state notes that the counties on the list have met certain criteria in containing COVID-19 may consider increasing the pace at which they advance through Stage 2 of California’s roadmap to modify the Stay-at-Home order. Public health officials say the goal is to open the state in a way that minimizes the risk for COVID-19 to the extent possible as outlined below:
1) limiting non-essential movement and mixing of populations, especially within jurisdictions with higher confirmed cases
2) delaying the opening of environments in which there is prolonged and close contact as part of the way business must operate.
Calaveras was not the list as of noon but put submitted their attestation a day after Tuolumne County, as reported here.