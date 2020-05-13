Two Mother Lode Counties Make State Variance List

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two Mother Lode Counties have made the state’s attestation vicariance list.

Tuolumne and Amador counties have both received variance attestation from the state. There were included with five counties that were added this morning. In fact, when Clarke Broadcasting contacted Michelle Jachetta with Tuolumne County Public Health regarding the county being added to the list, she told us she had just received the word from the state.

As reported here last night, six Northern California counties had made the list with Butte County being the first, as reported here. Below is the latest list as of noon on Wednesday:

Amador County

Butte County

El Dorado County

Lassen County

Nevada County

Placer County

Plumas County

Shasta County

Sierra County

Tuolumne County

Yuba-Sutter County

The state notes that the counties on the list have met certain criteria in containing COVID-19 may consider increasing the pace at which they advance through Stage 2 of California’s roadmap to modify the Stay-at-Home order. Public health officials say the goal is to open the state in a way that minimizes the risk for COVID-19 to the extent possible as outlined below:

1) limiting non-essential movement and mixing of populations, especially within jurisdictions with higher confirmed cases

2) delaying the opening of environments in which there is prolonged and close contact as part of the way business must operate.

Calaveras was not the list as of noon but put submitted their attestation a day after Tuolumne County, as reported here.