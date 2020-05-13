McClintock Argues For Opening National Parks And Forests

Washington, DC — Congressman Tom McClintock is voicing his displeasure that Yosemite National Park and areas of the Stanislaus National Forest remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

McClintock states, “Now we are learning from actual data and scientific studies that the disease does not spread outdoors and there is no epidemiological support for keeping these public recreational lands closed. And of course, these closures have compounded the economic suffering of our local gateway communities that depend on them.”

McClintock adds, “I think it is time to re-open the national parks and forests in our region, but I need to demonstrate local support for doing so.”

He encourages residents of his district to reach out and voice support.

McClintock represents the Mother Lode region and much of the Sierra Nevada in the US Congress.