Deputies Have Would-Be Burglars’ Truck, Trailer Towed From Scene

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photos

Sonora, CA – Nearly caught in the act, a pair accused of burglarizing a home found themselves without getaway wheels and were arrested on foot.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Nicco Sandelin recounts that on Sunday afternoon, while conducting follow up investigations from a previously reported burglary of a house on Highway 120, a deputy was informed that unauthorized people had been seen on the victim’s property, and subsequently responded to the home.

Upon his arrival, he spied a truck and trailer parked in the driveway and approached the truck as a female, who had just exited the front door of the house, saw him and took off running.

Although the house and property were searched no one was located. However, deputies found inside the truck an identification for 33-year-old Angelica Armendariz of Hilmar, which was used to positively identify her as the female who had run away.

Also located inside the truck were several items that had been stolen from the house. Once the stolen property was returned to the victim, the truck and trailer were towed from the scene prior to deputies’ departure.

On Sunday night around 7 o’clock, deputies located the female suspect and 56-year-old Mario Garcia of Turlock as they were walking down Old Priest Grade Road. While she initially attempted to give the deputy a false name, due to the positive identification and investigation, both she and Garcia were arrested for residential burglary. She also faces a charge of providing false identification to law enforcement.