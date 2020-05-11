California And Western States Request Help From Feds

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California, and four other western states, have sent a letter to federal lawmakers requesting money to help soften the impact of coronavirus related budget shortfalls.

At his noon press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom, stated, “Requesting aid in the one trillion dollar range. That’s the range of support we feel we need as a nation, taking into account states, municipalities, and counties. This is the requirement of this moment.”

Newsom specifically noted that 4.5-million Californians have filed for unemployment since March 12, and $13.1 billion has been paid out.

While the letter is sent from the leaders of California, Oregon, Nevada, Washington and Colorado, the $1-trillion request would be spread across all 50 states.

The letter adds, “It is now clear that COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future, and the worst of its economic impact is yet to come. Our states are on the front line against the virus while at the same time leading our states’ recovery. Each of us has seen first-hand how COVID-19 has caused a national recession that we are seeing play out in our states – resulting in a record amount of lost wages and business failures, spiraling unemployment and substantial, unplanned COVID-19-driven costs.”

It goes on to note, “Without federal support, states and cities will be forced to make impossible decisions – like whether to fund critical public healthcare that will help us recover, or prevent layoffs of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders. And, without additional assistance, the very programs that will help people get back to work – like job training and help for small business owners – will be forced up on the chopping block.”