As COVID-19 Persist, Board To Decide Fate Of Mother Lode Fair

Sonora, CA – Next week the fairground board is expected to decide the fate of this year’s Mother Lode Fair due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The board will meet Monday, May 11th to discuss the possibility of still hosting the fair within the guidelines set forth by the state, according to Fair CEO Ken Alstott.

“I was holding out hope.” says Alstott, “It affects so many people, but it doesn’t look promising.”

Some events leading up to the fair have already had to be scraped relays Alstott, “In the interim, we have canceled the livestock preweigh scheduled for Sunday, May 17th.”

However, he says regardless of what happens certain events will take place, sharing, “We will hold an auction for the kids whether there is a fair or not, we have the capabilities of holding an online auction.”

Exhibitors have already been notified of a virtual Market Animal Auction with swine, sheep and meat goats. With the preweigh canceled the were required to submit a copy of their bill of sale as well as a photo of them with their market animal(s) to the fair office.

Monday’s teleconference meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The video link is https://us04web.zoom.us/j/5603746049?pwd=MUVKaGJhZXJaQU5nd2IxVlhobTYvZz09 or phone in at 1 669 900 6833. The meeting ID is 560 374 6049 and the password is 533258 for those that wish to attend.