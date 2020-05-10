Roadwork on Highway 4, 49, 108 And 120

Road crew doing one-way traffic control at Lake Tulloch Bridge View Photo

As noted here Caltrans construction operations will continue modified operations amidst the coronavirus situation that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On the Highway in Sonora at Woods Creek expect intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 PM to 6 AM.

On Highway 108 at Peaceful Oak Road, bridgework will intermittently limit traffic to one-way. The work will also be at night from 8 PM to 6 AM.

On Highway 108 from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road, there will be one-way traffic control for slope repair and clearing. The work is scheduled between 7 AM to 7 PM Monday through Saturday. Beyond that at the Stanislaus River Bridge, there will be more intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. That work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Laskoff Place and Moran Road will limit traffic to one lane and delay traffic ten minutes. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 49 from Bear Valley Road to Highway 120 both the left and right shoulders will be closed for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 120 curb, gutter, sidewalk work from Ponderosa Lane to Ferretti Road will limit traffic to one-way. At Ferretti and Highway 120 there will also be drainage work. The work is planned Monday through Wednesday from 7 AM to 6 PM and the drainage work will be the same hours Wednesday through Friday. Also, on Highway 120, road grinding and paving from Ferretti Road to the Yosemite National Park Boundry will limit traffic to one-way. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday. ON Highway 120 from GOlden Arrow Road to Hardin Flat Road one-way traffic control for drainage work will delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM.



These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.