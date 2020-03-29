Roadwork Planned On Highway 108, 4, 49 and 120

Slope work on HWY 108 up by Beardsley View Photo

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 108 from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road slope repair and clearing from Monday through Saturday will delay traffic 10 minutes. The work is scheduled between 7am and 7pm.

On Highway 120 utility work will close one of the lanes between Mountain Bluff Road and the Chinese Camp Railroad Crossing. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM.

Shoulder work on Highway 4 between Laskoff Place and Moran Road Monday through Friday will delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is scheduled between the hours of 6 AM and 6 PM.

On Highway 26 Tuesday and Wednesday be aware of scheduled tree work limiting traffic to one lane. The work is from the Calaveras/Amador County Line to South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge and will cause 5-minute delays from 8 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 from Highway 4 to Copello Drive, a moving closure of one of the two lanes for road striping may cause 5-minute delays. The word is scheduled Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 Monday through Friday pavement repair from Sultana Lane to Lee Lane will limit traffic. The work is scheduled from 7 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 132 be aware of shoulder work from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line to Highway 49 scheduled for Wednesday through Friday from 8 AM to 3:30 PM. Slow for the cone zone as crews will be working on the left and right shoulders of the road.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.