Injured Motorcyclist Identified In HWY 49 Crash

Coulterville, CA – A motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was flown for treatment after he and his bike sailed down a 100-foot embankment.

As earlier reported here on Thursday, the crash happened on Highway 49 about 2.5 miles from the intersection of Highway 132 in the Coulterville area of Mariposa County. The CHP reports that 60-year-old Douglas Taylor of Gilroy was riding his BMW motorcycle northbound, just south of Crown Lead Road. While going about 25 mph in a right curve he traveled into the oncoming lane. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado details, “He began to brake as his motorcycle started fishtailing. Mr. Taylor lost control of his motorcycle as it launched over the west embankment of 49. The motorcycle overturned and as a result, he was ejected from it. Mr. Taylor and his motorcycle came to rest approximately 100 feet down the embankment.”

Taylor suffered major injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.