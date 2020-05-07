Update: Motorcycle Crash On HWY 49

CHP patrol car View Photo

Update at 2: p.m.: The CHP has cleared the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway 49 in the Coulterville area of Mariposa county. They are reporting major injuries to a male rider in this collision where the bike left the roadway and flew 100 feet down an embankment. There are no furthers details on what caused the motorcycle to go off the highway at this time.

Original post at 1:30 p.m.: Coulterville, CA — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Mariposa County on Highway 49 in Coulterville.

The collision took place on the highway about 2.5 miles from the intersection of Highway 132. The Sonora Unit of the CHP is working on this accident. They report that the bike went off the roadway’s edge and plummeted down a 100 feet.

An air ambulance has been called to the scene, but there are no details on the male rider’s condition. We will have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information