Continued CAL Fire Prescribed Burn In Calaveras County Could Produce Smoky Skies

CAL FIre TCU crews working a prescribed burn View Photo

West Point, CA – CAL Fire will continue a prescribed burn in the north-eastern portion of Calaveras County that could produce smoky skies at the beginning of next week.

The burning operation is part of the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) located in the West Point/Wilseyville area to reduce fuels. The two-day burn will be ignited on Monday, May 11th, and conclude on Tuesday, May 12th. About 20 acres will be burned, weather conditions permitting.

This burn is designed to reduce forest fuels along Schaads Road just north of Lion Creek. CAL Fire reports that smoke may be visible from Highway 26 along with Schaads, Blue Mountain, and Bailey Ridge roads. Travelers and the public are asked not to report the smoke as a wildland fire.

Resources assigned to the project include fire engines, hand crews, and cooperating agencies. CAL Fire also notes that additional prescribed burns within the project area are expected to continue throughout the spring, depending upon fuel and weather conditions.