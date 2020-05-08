Italian Bar Road Closure In Columbia Extended

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Columbia, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has hired Sierra Mountain Construction, Inc. to complete the “Italian Bar Road Sites 1-5 Storm Damage Repair.”

Crews will perform landslide and road repairs to five locations on Italian Bar Road at approximately 5.5 miles east of Columbia and 0.8 mile west of the bridge crossing South Fork Stanislaus River in the area of the Lost Dutchman Mining Camp. That area continues to be closed to through traffic.

County road officials relay the construction is now being extended until May 18th. They note that this work is still in the third stage of five landslide sites to be repaired in this project.

The repairs that will create spot closures, is anticipated to continue through August. The project consists of structural excavation and repair of the roadway and roadside slopes. Please be aware of all construction signs or traffic control personnel in the construction zone. Motorists are asked to obey all signage in the area.