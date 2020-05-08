Partly sunny
Mother Lode Views: Coronavirus Impacts And Response

By B.J. Hansen

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on budget challenges for the City of Sonora, and the latest on efforts countywide to reopen more businesses.

The first segment of the show will feature an interview with Sonora City Administrator Mary Rose Rutikanga about efforts to balance the roughly $250-million shortfall in the current fiscal year budget.

Later in the show, Tuolumne County Supervisor Karl Rodefer will provide the latest about the state’s move to stage two, and allowing some restrictions to loosen for local businesses.

