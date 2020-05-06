Judge Sides With Newsom Regarding Church Services During COVID-19

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order won a legal battle in federal court on Tuesday.

Judge John Mendez ruled that the Governor has the right to prohibit church gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, and stated that the government must balance public health safety and constitutional rights.

The specific case was in regards to a lawsuit filed by the Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi. The judge ruled against granting a temporary restraining order that would have allowed for continuing services, and said the church was unlikely to succeed on the merits of their claim.

The Associated Press reports that the church was refusing to close, but then the building’s landlord stepped in and changed the locks after receiving legal threats from public health officials.

Pastor Jonathan Duncan released a statement noting that he is disappointed with the ruling but will continue to fight for the right to worship.