Sunny
82.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Black Smoke Signals Structure Fire In Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Smoke in Sonora skies

Smoke in Sonora skies

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Firefighters are working a structure fire in Sonora.

The fire is reported to be on Truckenmiller Road off Mono Way. Black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky, as seen in the image box pictures. CAL Fire reports when fire crews arrived a structure was fully engulfed in flames. It is reportedly an abandoned house that is ablaze.

No other structures are currently threatened. There are no further details at this time, but there is plenty of activity in the area so motorists are asked to slow down and avoid the area if possible.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Truckenmiller Road, Sonora

loading map - please wait...

Truckenmiller Road, Sonora 37.974462, -120.372333 (Directions)

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     