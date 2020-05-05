Black Smoke Signals Structure Fire In Sonora

Smoke in Sonora skies View Photo

Sonora, CA — Firefighters are working a structure fire in Sonora.

The fire is reported to be on Truckenmiller Road off Mono Way. Black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky, as seen in the image box pictures. CAL Fire reports when fire crews arrived a structure was fully engulfed in flames. It is reportedly an abandoned house that is ablaze.

No other structures are currently threatened. There are no further details at this time, but there is plenty of activity in the area so motorists are asked to slow down and avoid the area if possible.