Federal Funding Helps Local Law Enforcement During COVID-19

Department of Justice View Photo

Sonora, CA — The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California announces that money has been allocated to the Mother Lode to help in the response to public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The funding is from the federal stimulus package approved by the US House and Senate and signed by President Donald Trump.

US Attorney McGregor Scott says, “We are greatly encouraged by this infusion of critical funding to support first responders like law enforcement, firefighters, and medical professionals protecting communities during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The money can be used for things like covering overtime, purchasing protective gear, hiring personnel and distributing resources to hard hit areas.

Tuolumne County has been allocated $39,018 and Calaveras County received $36,244.