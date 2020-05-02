Sewer Flushing To Commence In Downtown Sonora

SONORA, CA: Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) annual sewer flushing in downtown Sonora will run all next week, and motorists may want to avoid the area.

The nighttime sanitary sewer collection system flushing program is scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 3rd. TUD advises that the routine maintenance clears the pipes to produce improved water flow. The work hours will be overnight from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday, May 8th. During the flushing, travelers can expect intermittent traffic delays during those work hours.

TUD provides this list of where the flushing will be performed:

Washington Street from Shaws Flat Road to Hospital Road

Stewart Street from Restano Way to Lyons Street

Tuolumne Road at the Junction Shopping Center

Mono Way from Greenley Road to Fir Drive

Greenley Road from Sanguinetti to Guzzi Lane

Residents in the area and motorists are asked to use caution in the areas where equipment and personnel ate present.