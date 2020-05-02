Copperopolis Road Improvements Signal Traffic Delays For Motorists

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – The nearly two-month-long O’Byrnes Ferry Road Improvement Project gets underway next week and is expected to slow traffic and pedestrians.

Calaveras County Public Works wants to alert the public that beginning Monday, May 4, there will be traffic delays on O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Copperopolis. A section of the road at Copper Meadows Drive to the Copperopolis Transfer Station will be reduced to one-lane traffic with the use of concrete K-Rail barricades.

Crews will begin work daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be plenty of personnel, construction and paving equipment on-site requiring motorists and pedestrians to use caution in the area. Delays will be minimal, according to public works officials. KDW Construction, based in Vacaville, is under contract with Bay Area DeNova Homes to complete the construction project by the end of June.

County roads official relay that construction work has been identified as essential services during the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore critical public works infrastructure projects and programs will continue. They add that Public Works strongly supports the need to “balance the delivery of essential services” while taking all the necessary precautions to protect employees and minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 to employees and the community. Any questions regarding the work can be directed to Public Works at (209) 754-6401.