Calaveras Further Clarifies COVID-19 Order On Recreation

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Public Health officials further amended the county’s public health order Friday to conform with the state’s latest modifications.

County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita noted that Governor Gavin Newsom’s office released updated directions on Thursday, adding the Governor’s “non-exhaustive list” of outdoor recreational activities allowable by residents in their local communities. The information are posted on the Governor’s COVID-19 Response FAQ page. Kelaita emphasizes that the expanded list is not meant to incentivize traveling long distances from other counties.

The FAQ page states, “It’s okay to go outside to go for a walk, to exercise, and participate in healthy activities as long as you maintain a safe physical distance of six feet and gather only with members of your household.” It also acknowledges that parks may be closed to help slow the spread of the virus.

At this point, many state parks, including those in Calaveras County remain closed to everyone. The Stanislaus National Forest extended its closure order to developed facilities at least through May 15. The public gates at New Melones, which is managed by the Bureau Of Reclamation (BOR), likewise remain closed although regional officials are reaching out to top management in Washington, DC for further guidance as to local use.

The updated list of allowable outdoor rec activities that residents can partake of with household members or by maintaining safe social distancing without gathering is as follows:

Athletics

Badminton (singles)

Throwing a baseball/softball

BMX biking

Canoeing (singles)

Crabbing

Cycling

Exploring Rock Pools

Gardening (not in groups)

Golf (singles, walking – no cart)

Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)

Horse Riding (singles)

Jogging and running

Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing

Meditation

Outdoor Photography

Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)

Quad Biking

Rock Climbing

Roller Skating and Roller Blading

Rowing (singles)

Scootering (not in groups)

Skateboarding (not in groups)

Soft Martial Arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)

Table Tennis (singles)

Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)

Trail Running

Trampolining

Tree Climbing

Volleyball (singles)

Walk the dog

Wash the car

Watch the sunrise or sunset

Yoga