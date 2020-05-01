Business And Education: Coronavirus Recovery And Impacts

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will continue to focus on the local response to COVID-19.

Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance will provide the latest information on state and federal programs available to help local businesses. He will also recap the second business webinar held earlier this week.

Later in the show, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker will talk about the latest efforts to bring education online during the current semester and planning efforts being developed to reopen campuses for the fall semester. She will also weigh in, and provide local clarification, regarding the Governor’s statements this week about some schools starting as early as July.