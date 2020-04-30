Mother Lode Lawmaker Wants Restaurants In Second Phase of COVID-19 Openings

Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sonora, CA — Following the release of Governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 four-stage phased reopening plan, the Mother Lode’s Republican State Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) has requested that he include restaurants in the next round of openings.

“Local restaurants and food service workers are an essential part of our economy,” said Senator Borgeas. “We must acknowledge the truly remarkable and selfless ways businesses and their employees have stepped up to serve our communities during this crisis. Businesses should not be penalized as they attempt to assist and serve Californians.”

In a letter sent to the Governor on Wednesday, Borgeas outlined the following issues he would like addressed/implemented:

Provide local restaurants and leaders with a detailed, data-based timeline on phased reopening; Allow local health departments to tailor guidelines and requirements, consistent with state health protocols, to protect the public; Grant legal immunity against COVID-19 related litigation to restaurants under the Emergency Services Act; and Place the annual minimum wage increases on pause until restaurants mitigate the economic damage.

“Legal and regulatory impediments must be alleviated as California businesses and our economy should avoid further damage,” offered Borgeas. He continued, “This guidance will build upon already established practices of the restaurant industry and can serve as a template for other industries.”

The letter was signed by seven other Republican lawmakers including Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield).