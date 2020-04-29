Coming Out Of COVID-19 Shutdown

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Karl Rodefer has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about developing local plans related to lifting the “Stay-At-Home” order and reopening businesses.

Rodefer writes, “To get it right we will need wide-spread community support. Our approach needs to be both rational and balanced as well as both effective and achievable for our business community.”

Rodefer notes priorities that must be met, and basic premises to find common ground. You can read the blog by clicking here.