Borgeas Details Proposed Economic Plan Forward
Senator Andreas Borgeas
Sacramento, CA — As state leaders grapple with how to allow California’s economy to reopen, Mother Lode Senator Andreas Borgeas has detailed five proposed steps.
It is the focus of a new myMotherLode.com blog. He writes about legislation to help businesses survive, the desire to give local governments authority to do a phased reopening, proposed workplace flexibility and increasing water allocations for agriculture producers.
