Borgeas Details Proposed Economic Plan Forward

By B.J. Hansen
Senator Andreas Borgeas

Sacramento, CA — As state leaders grapple with how to allow California’s economy to reopen, Mother Lode Senator Andreas Borgeas has detailed five proposed steps.

It is the focus of a new myMotherLode.com blog. He writes about legislation to help businesses survive, the desire to give local governments authority to do a phased reopening, proposed workplace flexibility and increasing water allocations for agriculture producers.

Find the blog by clicking here.

