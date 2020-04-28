Alleged RV Burglar Arrested In Jamestown

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A sheet-wrapped woman caught illegally in an RV failed to convince law enforcement she was merely sound asleep.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Nicco Sandelin recounts that dispatch received a call in the early hours Saturday from a passerby who reported a female wearing a sheet was breaking into a RV For Sale on the shoulder of Highway 108 in Jamestown.

An arriving TCSO sergeant reported that the RV appeared to have been illegally entered and a female was seen moving inside throughout the vehicle so the sergeant shined his flashlight into the window and announced his presence. The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Elizabeth Cooper of Sonora, dropped onto the sofa and feigned to be sleeping.

After Cooper ignored several commands to exit the RV the sergeant, assisted by Sonora CHP, entered the RV to retrieve her. However, Sandelin says she continued to be uncooperative and spit into the sergeant’s face while being handcuffed.

Once contacted, the RV owner confirmed Cooper was not authorized to be inside the vehicle and Cooper was subsequently arrested for burglary, tampering with a vehicle and battery against a peace officer.