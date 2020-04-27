$150,000 Bail For Second Alleged Stalking Suspect

Calaveras County Jail View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Another local man is in jail for stalking a victim over an extended course of time.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, John Melvin Walter Cargile, 33, of Angels Camp was picked up at his residence Sunday night without incident and declined to make a statement.

However, Stark says there is nearly a year’s worth of documented calls for assistance and advice from the victim, who reported being harassed via social media and phone calls during which he made personal threats as well as statements threatening harm to the victim’s family and friends. The attacks continued through the victim’s attempts to end the contact, including by changing phone numbers and moving to another residence.

In fact, Stark reports that the threats and frequency increased, placing the victim in sustained fear for self, friends and family. So, Sunday, he says, deputies responded to her request for an investigation and prosecution by reviewing the case after which Cargile was contacted and arrested around 9 p.m. then booked into Calaveras County Jail with a $150,000 assigned bail, He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

As reported here, another local, Jeremy Costa, 40, of San Andreas, was picked up last week after an apparent third series of stalking incidents and placed on a temporary “no bail” hold at the request of Sheriff Rick DiBasilio and District Attorney Barbara Yook. During his Monday court appearance the judge determined he is to remain in jail without bond.

Stark encourages anyone who may be a potential stalking victim to call the Sheriff’s Office and/or a local crisis center for assistance.