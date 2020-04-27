Gas Prices Continue Rapid Fall

Stock Photo Gas pump View Photo

Sonora, CA — Over the past nine weeks, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell 61 cents, nationwide.

It has fallen nearly a dime over just the past two weeks. The nationwide average is now $1.93 per gallon.

Industry Analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg survey predicts that prices will continue to decline in the weeks ahead as demand declines amidst coronavirus stay at home orders.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows regular unleaded in Tuolumne County selling between $2.29 and $2.74 and in Calaveras County between $2.25 and $2.35. The page also allows you to compare prices with other parts of the state. For example, a handful of gas stations in Tulare County are reporting the cheapest gas in the state, ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. The statewide average for California is $2.73.