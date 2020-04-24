Amador Health Officials Report Eighth COVID-19 Case

Amador County Seal View Photo

Amador County, CA – Amador County Public Health Officials were notified of a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case bringing its total positive cases to eight.

A contact trace investigation is underway with multiple jurisdictions participating. The person is a temporary resident within Amador County, and it is considered a community transmission case. Health officials explain the individual’s primary residence is in Los Angeles County, but they contracted the coronavirus while staying in Amador County.

Currently, the state is assigning cases to the county where the patient resides, so this patient will not be included in the total case count for Amador.

The county’s first case of community transmission was earlier this month when one of four people that tested positive. However, that person’s infection was not related to travel and had no identifiable contact with a known case, as reported here. The ages of those individuals were between 18 and 65. Amador’s Public Health provided the chart below regarding the age and gender of all current patients: