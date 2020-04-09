Four New COVID-19 Cases In Amador County

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Amador County, CA – The Amador County Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 cases.

That brings the total count to seven individuals who have tested position for coronavirus in Amador County. As reported here earlier this month, an elderly person contracted the virus while traveling. This latest group also includes a new statistic. In a written release from the county’s health department, it states, “At least one of these cases is a result of community transmission, meaning that this case is unrelated to travel and had no identifiable contact with a known case, indicating likely infection within our community.”

“Given that we now have evidence of community transmission of COVID-19, it is especially important for the community to comply with the Stay at Home Order that has been extended through the month of April,” says Dr. Rita Kerr, Amador County Health Officer. “In addition, we are recommending that the general public cover their face with a cloth mask when out to do essential activities.”

Those that have tested positive are between the ages of 18 and 65. None have needed to be hospitalized and all are isolating at home. Additionally, all those living in the patient’s households or others that have come in close contact with them are being contacted, evaluated and provided further instructions, according to county health officials.

On Wednesday, Dr. Kerr issued an order requiring all those entering hospitals and other healthcare facilities to have temperature screenings and self-evaluations for the coronavirus upon entering. All staff must wear masks and avoid working in multiple facilities. Click here to read the entire order.