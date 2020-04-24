Sunny
California Ammunition Law Denied By Federal Court

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — There is a new development in a court battle regarding the debate over firearm restrictions in California.

California voters in 2016 approved a ballot measure requiring background checks, and other new regulations, prior to purchasing ammunition. It took effect last July and spurred a lawsuit by the California Rifle and Pistol Association. The Associated Press reports that US District Judge Roger Benitez ruled yesterday that the restrictions violate the Constitutional right to bear arms. The judge’s decision effectively nullifies the law. The state has not indicated whether it plans to appeal the ruling.

The judge’s action comes at a time when gun shops are mandated to be closed across California due to the coronavirus pandemic.

