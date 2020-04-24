Riggs Will Detail Budget Projections And COVID-19 Impacts

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Administrator Tracie Riggs.

At this week’s board of supervisors meeting, it was noted that Tuolumne County is projecting up to a $7-million shortfall for the budget year that starts July 1st. Riggs will explain what has led to this point, and options that will be reviewed in the weeks ahead. She will also speak about some unknowns regarding potential state and federal funding.

In addition, Riggs will talk about the local response to COVID-19, and detail actions taken by county government.