Governor’s Latest Order Relates To DMV, CEQA And Plastic Bags

Governor Newsom signs emergency legislation to fight COVID-19

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new COVID-19 Executive Order.

Retailers, particularly grocery stores, will be allowed to provide plastic bags to customers, free of charge, over the next 60 days. Stores had been required to collect a 10-cent fee for the bags in an effort to promote the use of reusable bags.

The new order will also allow California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) filings to be satisfied through electronic means to allow public access and involvement consistent with COVID-19 public health concerns.

In addition, the action will automatically grant 60 day Department of Motor Vehicle deadline extensions for things like recently expired drivers licenses and identification cards. It also suspends late fees applied to expired vehicle registrations.