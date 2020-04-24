Sunny
77.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Governor’s Latest Order Relates To DMV, CEQA And Plastic Bags

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Governor Newsom signs emergency legislation to fight COVID-19

Governor Newsom signs emergency legislation to fight COVID-19

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new COVID-19 Executive Order.

Retailers, particularly grocery stores, will be allowed to provide plastic bags to customers, free of charge, over the next 60 days. Stores had been required to collect a 10-cent fee for the bags in an effort to promote the use of reusable bags.

The new order will also allow California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) filings to be satisfied through electronic means to allow public access and involvement consistent with COVID-19 public health concerns.

In addition, the action will automatically grant 60 day Department of Motor Vehicle deadline extensions for things like recently expired drivers licenses and identification cards. It also suspends late fees applied to expired vehicle registrations.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     