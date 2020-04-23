CA Republican Leader Calls For More Local Government Flexibility

Shannon Grove, CA Senate GOP Leader View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Related to COVID-19, the Republican leader of the California Senate is asking Governor Newsom to give local governments, in areas more minimally impacted by the number of cases, the discretion and flexibility to reopen businesses.

Senator Shannon Grove of Bakersfield made the request in a letter to the Governor. She adds, “California’s economic engine is strengthened by our small businesses, farmers, ranchers, energy workers, and more. Any economic recovery plan in the Golden State must ensure that it meets the short and long-term needs of California’s diverse industries while protecting job creators from new burdens and costly mandates.”

Grove sent the letter to Governor Newsom after being appointed to a new “California Advisory Council on Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force.” Governor Newsom began lifting some restrictions on non-essential medical services yesterday, and indicated that the state needs to increase its test capacity before further reducing the “stay at home” restrictions.