Sewer Improvements Impact Traffic In Sonora

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District hired a crew to replace a 50 foot section of sewer main on Upper Sunset Drive in Sonora, and it is impacting traffic in the area.

The work is taking place today through Friday, from 7am-4pm. It is near the intersection of West Dodge Street. 10 minute delays can be anticipated during the work hours. You should take an alternate route if possible. The $25,000 project is part of the district’s Capitol Improvement Plan.