Many Possible Cuts On Table To Reduce Tuolumne County’s Budget

Sonora, CA — Technical difficulties with the online streaming forced the Tuolumne County Supervisors to delay a planned budget review at yesterday’s meeting.

The supervisors will now hear an update on projected revenues during a special meeting this Thursday at 10am. We reported earlier that the latest projections show that Tuolumne County will need to close an estimated $6-7 million shortfall for the 2020-21 budget that will take effect on July 1st. Much of the deficit is related to the declining sales and hotel tax revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, along with tax measures P and Q failing to gain support earlier this year.

Clarke Broadcasting reviewed a copy of the presentation that will be delivered on Thursday, and ideas to reduce spending include closing facilities like the various libraries and the recently constructed juvenile hall, reducing the visitors bureau contract, cutting some recreation services, furloughing and laying off employees, reducing the county’s programs to the minimum state mandate, freezing employees at current salaries, reducing benefits, and looking at ways to create new revenue.

These are issues that the board of supervisors will examine closer in the weeks and months ahead before finalizing a new budget. After the budget presentation from staff on Thursday, the supervisors will have the opportunity to give direction regarding the development of the plan moving forward.

The budget is among several items that were postponed from Tuesday’s meeting. Among the other items are approving a contract with new Probation Officer Daniel Hawks and reviewing a list of upcoming road projects.