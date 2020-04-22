California’s New Volunteer Service Initiative

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

With COVID-19 creating a critical need for community support and volunteers across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom announced California Volunteers’ #CaliforniansForAll service initiative to connect Californians with safe volunteer opportunities and encourage those unable to physically volunteer to think creatively about ways to make a difference in their communities.

Newsom was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“Across the state, Californians are asking how they can help their neighbors during this crisis and we want to channel that energy into our Californians For All service initiative,” said Newsom. “Whether it’s volunteering at a food bank to feed older Californians, blood drives or supporting local nonprofits, there’s no shortage of opportunities for Californians to step up and meet the moment.”

#CaliforniansForAll unites organizations in desperate need of volunteers with Californians looking to serve and share their commitment to their neighbors, while ensuring stay-at-home and physical distancing protocols are met. The initiative will focus on recruiting younger Californians to help the most vulnerable throughout the state, including the elderly who are at higher risk of infection.

Californians are encouraged to join #CaliforniansForAll by signing up at californiansforall.ca.gov. Participants will receive an email from California Volunteers with information on what they can do in real time to help out, and those who opt in to volunteer will be contacted by local nonprofit partners when opportunities open up in their area.

“Californians are united and there are no limits to our incredible creativity to help and support each other in this moment,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “California businesses, nonprofits and community organizations all play a vital role in the #CaliforniansForAll effort, and the residents of this state are stepping up when they are needed most.”

“Californians across the state have been rising up to meet this moment and create a culture of me to WE,” said First Partner and honorary chair of California Volunteers Commission Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “I am proud that #CaliforniansForAll will enable even more Californians to engage in volunteerism, and help our communities get through this crisis together.”

The initiative by California Volunteers will partner with a coalition of nonprofit organizations – including the California Association of Food Banks, United Ways of California, the American Red Cross, media platforms, businesses such as LinkedIn, and leading entertainment companies like United Talent Agency (UTA), Westbrook Media and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) – to offer a variety of volunteer opportunities.

From donating to food banks, checking on neighbors, reinforcing the need for physical distancing, assembling hygiene kits, providing online tutoring, and creating neighborhood chalk art competitions, Californians are uniting to help support each other like never before. Using #CaliforniansForAll, volunteeers will be able to share their efforts and stories on social media, amplifying our collective impactful efforts and uniting the sense of community that ties all of us together.

For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19, please visit: covid19.ca.gov.

