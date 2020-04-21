Fire In Crystal Falls Area of Tuolumne County

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Crystal Falls, CA — CAL Fire reports that crews are battling a vegetation fire in the Crystal Falls area of Tuolumne County.

It broke out is some grass in the 16500 block of South Creekside Drive between Meadow Lane and Ridgeview Drive, north of Highway 108. CAL Fire reports that crews have made quick work of the fire as the flames forward rate of spread has been stopped at a half an acre. Crews will remain on scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.