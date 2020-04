One-way traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — TUD warns that 10-minute traffic delays will continue through Wednesday along a stretch of Racetrack Road.

It is part of an overall $200,000 sewer rehabilitation project. 10-minute delays are anticipated between West Walnut Street and the 11395 Racetrack Road, between 7am-4pm.

Similar work was completed earlier this month along Columbia Way, Highway 49 and Dane Lane.